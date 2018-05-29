Robertson, Joe Bert

Joe Bert Robertson, age 92 of Mt. Juliet, died May 23, 2018. Mr. Robertson was a member of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving WWII and was retired from Sun Oil Company. Mr. Robertson enjoyed bowling and was especially fond of his Bischon, Lucy. He was the son of the late Edward and Hettie Morrison Robertson. Mr. Robertson was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lela Robertson and six siblings.
He is survived by: Daughters – JoAnne (Bill) Patterson and Jan (Steve) Vercelli; Granddaughter – Karolyn Patterson; Great-granddaughter – Peyton Patterson.
A funeral service was held May 29 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
