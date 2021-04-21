ROBINSON, Helen Joan

Helen Joan Robinson, 78, Portland, and formerly of Mt. Juliet, died April 14.

Robinson was born in Poughkeepsie, NY and was the daughter of the late, Arthur Chambers and Helen Rose Chambers. She served as a teacher’s aide for many years. Robinson enjoyed painting, drawing, sewing and quilting. She married Don McGill, the father of her children, in 1958 and later married Carson Robinson in 1982. They both preceded her in death.

She is survived by: children, Donald McGill, James (Mary) McGill, Dennis (Linda) McGill and Laura Robinson; grandchildren, Andrea, Ryan, Anthony, Judy, Jennifer, Joseph, Chelsie and her bonus grandson, Allen; great-grandchildren, Mark, Anthony, Mason, A.J., Lily, Madison, Gabriel, Maddux, Gavin, Camryn, Jayden, Mateo, Meadow, Indigo, Tyler, Mason and Skye.

Funeral services were Monday, April 19, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice.

Visitation was Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.