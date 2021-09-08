RODGERS, Christopher James

Christopher James Rodgers, 67, Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 30.

Chris was born in Pensacola, Fla. and was the son of the late, Arthur James Rodgers and Exie Calfee Rodgers.

He is survived by: Wife of 43 years, Debbie Dixon Rodgers; Daughters, Shelley (Jeff) Brown and Kristi (Jeff) Link; Brother Kevin (Theresa) Rodgers; Grandchildren Adam Brown, Abby Brown, Emily Link, An-drew Brown and Lily Link; Several nieces and nephews

Funeral services were Saturday, Sept. 4, at First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Rev. Phillip Dunn officiating. Interment follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet Building Campaign or the Gideons International.

Visitation was Friday and prior to service time Saturday.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.