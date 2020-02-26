Rogers, Darrin Alan

Darrin Alan Rogers, age 51 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 14, 2020. Darrin was preceded in death by his father, Dalton Rogers; brother, Darius Rogers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Cathey Baker; and grandparents, James and Faye Rogers, Thomas “Tot” and Mary VanPelt and Gertrude Morgan.

He is survived by: Wife of 26 years – Natasha Rogers; Mother – Chearyl Rogers; Sister-in-law – Charity Keith; Nephew – Cody Keith; Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; Fur baby – Chloe.

Funeral services were held Feb. 21 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Donnie and Cathy Allen and family.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com