ROGERS, Donald Edward

Donald Edward Rogers, 60, 307 Carrick Court, Mt. Juliet, died March 5.

He was the son of Delores Arsenault Rogers and the late Jack Edward Rogers.

He was born in Greenville, SC and lived in a number of places including Athens, Greece; Warrenton, Va.; Suitland, Md.; Charleston, SC; Clemson, SC; Greenville, SC and Mt. Juliet.

Donald is survived by his mother, Delores Arsenault Rogers of Mt. Juliet, and brother Michael W. Rogers of Minnetonka, Minn. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Lisa Pasche Rogers and niece Maria Rogers of Minnetonka, Minn.; aunts Carol Gaddis of Hermitage; Deborah Botticelli of Goose Creek, SC; uncle Edward Arsenault of Pineville, SC; family friend Bonnie White of Hermitage; aunts Shelby Jean Hall of Marysville; Brenda Lipscomb (Lee) of Tyrone, Ga.; Peggy Nuckolls (Johnny) of Rock Hill, SC. He is also survived by cousins Jennifer Gaddis, Cindy Owens, JR Arsenault, Joseph Arsenault, and Jason Lipscomb. Donald was preceded in death by his father, Jack Edward Rogers, maternal grandparents Noel A. and Agnes R. Arsenault and paternal grandparents Louie and Willie Mae Rogers.

Donald graduated from Clemson University in SC with bachelor degrees in Architecture and Building Science. He worked for Fluor Daniel Corporation as an associate architect for a short time upon graduating from college until a motorcycle accident changed his life. He was of the Catholic faith.

He played soccer in high school, ran cross-country, loved to hang-glide, water ski, read, and play games with family. He belonged to the drama club in college and acted in a number of plays one of which was spoken in French. He enjoyed music, having good conversations and riding his motorcycle.

Arrangements will be made in Tennessee by Hermitage Funeral Home, 535 Shute Lane, Old Hickory, TN and in South Carolina by Dillard Funerals, 2402 Gentry Memorial, Pickens, SC. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens, SC with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Brain Injury Association of America. Special thanks to the Vanderbilt Hospital doctors, nurses and therapists, Kindred Pallative Care and Hospice. And a very special thanks to Deborah Lowe who was Donald’s part-time caregiver and full-time friend for three years.

Heaven has welcomed a beautiful angel!

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Rogers family.