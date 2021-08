ROGERS, Johnnie R.

Johnnie R. Rogers, 82, Mt. Juliet passed away Aug. 22. Preceded in death by parents, Sylvanis Cleve-land and Julia Ellen Rogers; husband, John F. X. Warburton; brother, Elmer Rogers; and sister, Lois Rog-ers. Survived by children, Deborah Wiggins, Melinda (Daniel) Kasten, Gregory (Catherine Pope) War-burton and Jessica Mahlbacher; sister, Beatrice Williams; grandchildren, Jason Kasten and Hailey Kas-ten; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Memorial contributions may be made to: carpinc.org/support-us/

Service will be held at a later date in Lake Worth, FL

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.