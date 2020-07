Wayne Rogers passed away June 25, 2020, at age 84. The funeral service was held June 29 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

Mr. Rogers is survived by his sister Earline Foulds, a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and great-nephews, and many friends. He is preceded in death by parents Riley and Susie Rogers and numerous siblings.

