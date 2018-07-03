Rohtert, Michael Anthony

Michael Anthony Rohtert (Pa), 76 of Old Hickory, passed away July 29, 2018, at Summit Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Rohtert; children Celeste (Ray) Birchett, Anice (Doug) Stansberry, Janis (Billy) Rohtert and Joe (Brandy) Rohtert; grandchildren Liza, Ray, Chara, Kara, Nikki, Amber, Josh, Alex, Ty, Megan and Dalton; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Libby Jamison; brothers Tommy Joe, Shonny (Bill) and Roger Rohtert.
Proceeded in death by his parents Joe and Sadie Rohtert and sister JoAnne Rohtert.
Mike was a surveyor with BWS&C for more than 40 years. He was also an avid collector of many things and loved to attend auctions. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He was a one of a kind selfless man.
A special thanks to The Summit ER, Suncrest Home Health, Dr. Kumar and staff, Dr. F.A. Hawthorn (Dr. Bud) and Mrs. Hawthorn, Lakeview emergency personnel and The Wilson County Fire department.
No services are planned at this time. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.