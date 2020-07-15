Rollins running for School Board Zone 1

Mitch Rollins has announced his campaign for the Zone 1 seat on the Wilson County School Board.

“My reason for running for the Wilson County School Board is to bring back a common sense approach to education,” he said.

Rollins has over 25 years experience in the law enforcement and security industry, 15 years experience as an owner and operator of a national franchise business and 18 years experience as a professor and instructor of psychology with MTSU, APSU and NSCC. He is currently with Nashville State and has served on the faculty senate for a second term as well as served on various committees.

“Understanding behavioral and mental processes allows me to communicate effectively and better understand the relationship building that must exist between the school board, community, teachers, students, parents and other government identities,” he said. “In addition, I have never run for political office and will bring a fresh perspective to this position with no hidden agenda which will enable me to make decisions without any biased influence. We need to employee a humanistic approach to learning and get back to the golden rule, ‘Do unto others as you would have done unto you.'”

Rollins received his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and his graduate degree from Tennessee State University. He moved to Mt. Juliet in 1991 where he raised his family. The main reason he moved from his hometown of Donelson, he said, was the excellent reputation of Wilson County Schools.

Rollins is the son of Jim and Marlene Rollins. He has a daughter, Stephanie, son, Garret, and grandson, James.