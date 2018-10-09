Roney, Dorothy Eileen

Dorothy Eileen Roney, age 75 of Gallatin, died Oct. 5, 2018. Mrs. Roney was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Ruby M. Burch Wilkes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Sonny” Roney, Sr., and her sister, Judy Knoop.

She is survived by: Sons – Allen (Juniel) Roney, Tony (Jennifer) Roney, Mack (Dina) Roney and Chip (Elsa) Roney; Daughters – Tara (Canada) Vollhoffer and Brenda Sue (Rick) Ammons; Brothers – Kenny (Glenda) Wilkes, Jack (Rhonda) Wilkes and Tim (Gail) Wilkes; Sisters – Barbara (Tony) McCall and Patsy Tanley; Grandchildren – Clint Roney, Brittany Rottero, Justin Roney, Kayla Roney, Jack Roney, Hunter Roney, Luke Roney, Alena Roney, Lexi Roney, Tryston Roney, Camden Salamy, Ryken Salamy, Gage Salamy, Kayla Sutch and Kellan Roney; Great-Grandchildren – Liam Roney, Jase Roney, Polly Roney, Wyatt Rottero, Raelan Rottero, Scarlett Rottero, Wade Rottero and Keaton Roney; Several Nieces and Nephews.

A funeral service was held Oct. 9 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt Juliet, TN 37122.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com