ROSS, David

David Ross, 67, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Sept. 2.

Ross worked in industrial maintenance since he was 17 years old and he worked for ABB plastics for 11 years in Portland. He had a strong passion for teaching and working with kids. David coached his daughters’ soccer teams.

A few hobbies Ross enjoyed was canning (everything that could be canned) and he loved motorcycles. He was a Doberman breeder for 30 years and was an active member of The Nashville Doberman Pin-scher Club. He was a kind man who was always the first to help when needed.

David is survived by his loving wife, Kelle Ross; brothers, Ronnie, Dale, and Richard Ross; daughters, Sarah Ross, Diana (Rick) Day, Elizabeth (Jacob Fisher) Clarke, Andrea (Jonathan) Upchurch, and Karma Bender; grandchildren, Beren Ross, Keelin Day, Arianna Upchurch, and Airis Upchurch; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459.