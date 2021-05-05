ROUNTREE, Clyde

Clyde Rountree, originally from Miami, Fla., passed away May 2 at age 81.

Clyde, known as “Tree” by family and friends, was born in Miami on July 4, 1939 to Marion Elizabeth Nelson and Clyde Richard Rountree.

Rountree is preceded in death by wife, Linda Lee Slater Rountree, mother Marion Evans and father Clyde Rountree. He is survived by children Mary Lynn (Jon) Aycrigg and Clyde (Christine) Rountree, grandchildren Lydia (Matthew) Menard, Ben Aycrigg, Hannah Grace Rountree, Weston Rountree, Slater Rountree, Dawson Rountree, and Grant Rountree; great-grandchild Brooke Menard, and sib-lings Sandra (Lt. Colonel Dick) Shelton, Margie (Jim) Larson, and Ronald (Sheila) Evans and many more family and friends. No public services are planned at this time.

