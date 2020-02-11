Rowland, Vernon Albert Jr.

Vernon Rowland passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at age 28. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home.

Mr. Rowland is survived by daughter River Snow Mears and her mother Taylor Mears; mother: Faye (Michael) Cox; sister: Tammy Gibbs; brothers: Terry, Rick, and John Rowland; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by father Vernon Rowland Sr. and sister Gina Seward. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.