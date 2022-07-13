She is survived by: Parents Daniel and Cherrie Rubio; Brothers Craig Rubio and Eli rubio; Grandparents Daniel Rubio, Sr., Elizabeth Ugalde, Romel Dizon and Ester Magarro; Many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service was Sunday, July 10, at Providence United Methodist Church, 2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Pastor Jacob Armstrong and Pastor Mark Youngman officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was one hour prior to service time Sunday at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
RUBIO, Zadie
