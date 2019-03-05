Rue, Nelson Bright III

Nelson Bright “Skip” Rue, III, age 62 of Mt. Juliet, and formerly of Bowling Green, KY, and Crestview Hills, KY, died Feb. 28, 2019. Mr. Rue was the son of the late Nelson Bright Rue, Jr. and Martha Sue Rogers Rue.

He is survived by: Wife of 40 years – Carol Wear Rue; Daughters – Laura (Nathan) Rue-Shaw and Suzanne (Eric) Rue Adkins; Siblings – Nancye (Richard) Feistritzer, Jon (Melinda) Rue, Becky (Tom) Keck and David (Linda) Rue; Grandchildren – Caroline, Miriam and Baby Boy Adkins due in July 2019; Several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Providence United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted immediately after, and interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Providence United Methodist Church, 293 S. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com