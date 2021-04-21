RUFF, August Cleveland

August Cleveland Ruff, 83, Mt. Juliet, peacefully passed away April 16.

August was born in Athens, Ala. and was the son of the late, Walter Eberhart Ruff and Nellie Clementine Bridges Ruff. He is survived by: Wife of over 60 years, Lynda Ruff; sons, Gary (Kelly) Ruff and Mark (Tina) Ruff; daughter, Micah (Pat) Rooke; grandchildren, Emily (Josh) Jones, Macie (Alex) Smith, Kara (Jacob) Wayward, Annie Rooke, Zachary (Danielle) Ruff, John Rooke, Jennifer (Harrison) Capps, Caleb Ruff, Carson Ruff and Brette Ruff; great-grandchildren, Grayson Jones, Everly Wayland, Hayden Winecoff, Brynleigh Wayland and Amelia Smith.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 20 at Green Hill Church of Christ, 11706 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Darrell Blankenship and Mark Ruff officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers were Josh Jones, Alex Smith, Jacob Wayland, Zachary Ruff, John Rooke, Harrison Capps and Caleb Ruff.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

Visitation was Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel and prior to service time Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.