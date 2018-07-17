Runaway suspect caught by police in Mt. Juliet

After not paying a taxicab fare and running from the investigating officer, a 17-year-old male runaway from Alabama was apprehended last Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m. July 11, officers responded to a report of a suspect not paying an approximate $55 taxicab fare in the area of Windtree Trace and Cahaba Court. An investigating officer found the suspect nearby, and the suspect ran upon questioning.

The officer gave chase and deployed a Taser, which did not make proper contact and was ineffective. The suspect eluded the officer after entering a thick wooded area.

Multiple officers then responded to the area to help search, and a Nixle text alert was sent out with the suspect’s description. Around 6:10 p.m. a citizen, who read the Nixle text alert, spotted the suspect walking down Wrencrest Drive. A nearby officer then spotted the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was a 17 year old and likely a runaway from Alabama state custody. He was taken into custody and transported to Wilson County Youth Services for processing.

Social media rumors about an armed robbery of a person and armed robbery at a residence are false. The 17-year-old suspect did not commit a robbery.