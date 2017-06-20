Rutland Road Southern Bank construction moves forward

The board reviewed the site plan for Southern Bank of Tennessee, located at 21 NW Rutland Road. The plan includes a free-standing two-story building, parking lot and drive-thru. The lot will include 67 parking spaces, 66 are required for the size and type of building.

The location and site comply with regulations concerning building height and setbacks. Rooftop height is appropriate to conceal rooftop equipment.

The main concern for the board on this proposal, is the effects the development will have on traffic. Currently, the intersection of NW Rutland Road and Mt. Juliet Road is already a cause for concern. The addition of the bank and added traffic could pose more issues. The board is requiring a traffic signal to be installed on the intersection of NW Rutland Road and Mt. Juliet Road, to increase safety. Costs for the signal can be acquired in two ways. One is from a city grant, another would be from the developer. Grants can take several years to complete. With traffic needs beginning immediately after construction of the new building, this is not a viable option. The board is requesting that the developer of the property pay the costs to have a traffic signal installed. To ease the burden on one entity, the board proposed that the next business to develop land in the immediate area, that would significantly affect traffic, would pay 50 percent of the costs back to the city, who will then reimburse half the cost of the signal to the current developer. The board is also requiring that the access point to the lot be moved farther east, away from the Mt. Juliet Rd. intersection.

The board has passed this with a positive recommendation contingent upon the aforementioned requirements being met, with the official language to be determined by the city attorney.

During the meeting City Planner, Bo Logan, announced that he will be leaving his position. “I have enjoyed thoroughly working in the city,” Logan said. Even though he will no longer work as the City Planner, Logan and his family will still reside in Mt. Juliet. “We are still here and still very interested in how Mt. Juliet grows and develops.”

On the consent agenda was Tuscan Gardens phase 13, sewer letter of credit can be reduced by 50 percent, a reduction to $71,523 and phase 10, sewer letter of credit can be reduced by 50 percent, a reduction to $118,156.50. These were both approved by the board.

The rezone request for the Bates property at 3004 N. Mt. Juliet Road was reviewed. The 1.3 acre property is currently zoned RS-40 and is seeking to be rezoned as CTC commercial. The property includes a single-family dwelling. The previous owners passed away and the property was passed down to the heir. Most of the properties surrounding, are already zoned as CTC. The board approved this rezone request contingent upon the owners restricting the land to a single access point to the road, closing one of the two current curb-cuts.