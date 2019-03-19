Rynders, Betty Ruth Albertson

Betty Ruth Albertson Rynders, age 79 of Old Hickory, died March 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert G. and Sue West Albertson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Peter Nelson Rynders.

She is survived by: Children – Beth Rich, Lisa (Patrick) O’Donnell, Jay (Maricor) Fletcher and Mark (Lynn) Rynders; Grandchildren – Stephenie Rice, Megan Rich, Mark Rynders, Chad Rynders, Toni Rynders, Michael Fletcher, Lyka Fletcher and Erica Fletcher; Great-grandchildren – Hunter Williams, Wyatt Wolfenbarger and Riley Rynders.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 2 p.m. March 23, at Shutes Branch Recreation Area. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com