Sample ballot available ahead of August election

Sample ballots for the Aug. 6, 2020, Republican and Democratic Federal and State Primary and the Wilson County General Elections are available online. The sample ballots may be viewed and are able to be printed on the Election Commission website at www.WilsonElections.com.

These primary elections are nominating elections for Tennessee’s political parties. Voters participating in a Primary Election consider themselves Republicans or Democrats — there are no Primary Elections for Independents.

Tennessee is an Open Primary state and voters do not register as members of a political party. Tennessee has two recognized parties, the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. In order to vote in the primary, voters are required to choose which party primary they wish to vote in. Of course, voters may vote in only one party primary election or they may choose to vote in the Wilson County General election only.

Tennessee law says that, “A registered voter is entitled to vote in a primary election for offices for which the voter is qualified … if: The voter is a bona fide member of and affiliated with the political party in whose primary the voter seeks to vote; or, At the time the voter seeks to vote, the voter declares allegiance to the political party in whose primary the voter seeks to vote and states that the voter intends to affiliate with that party.”

The Republican and Democratic Primaries will include contests for U.S. Senate, 6th District U.S. Congress and Tennessee House of Representatives from districts 46 and 57. Those choosing the Democratic primary will also choose a Democratic State Executive Committeewoman to complete an unexpired term.

Voters may choose to only vote in the Wilson County General Election and not to vote in either the Republican or Democratic Primary. If voters choose the Republican or Democratic Primaries they will all receive the Wilson County General Election ballot also.

The Wilson County General Election includes contests for 15th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge, 15th Judicial District Public Defender, Wilson County General Session Division III Court Judge, Wilson County Property Assessor, County Commissioner District 17, Wilson County School Board members from Zones 1, 3, 5 and 7, one Lebanon Special School Board member at Large and a Judicial Retention Question for the Court of Appeals, Western Division.

The Wilson County Election Commission in cooperation with the federal, state and county officials will provide Early Voting and Election day vote centers that protect the health and safety of both voters and election officials.

“Over the past few weeks, we have spent many hours in conversations with election officials from all over the nation regarding best practices to protect the voters and election workers while guarding the integrity of every vote cast,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elections. “The combination of Early Voting, Election Day Vote Centers and Absentee By Mail ensures that every eligible Wilson County voter has a safe and convenient way to participate in the election,”

Warren advises that lines may seem longer and the voting process may take a few more minutes during Early Voting and on Election Day due to the need for social distancing.

“Whichever of the three ways you choose to cast your vote, take the time to familiarize yourself with the ballot by reviewing the sample ballot on our website,” said Tammy Smith, assistant administrator of elections. “You can be assured that we are taking extraordinary steps to protect the health and safety of Wilson County voters and to make each voting experience the best it can be in Wilson County.”

Early Voting for the election begins on July 17 and ends on Aug. 1. There are five convenient Early Voting sites throughout Wilson County open Monday through Saturday giving voters many choices of days and times. Voters who miss Early Voting and want to cast their ballot on Election Day can choose from one of the 18 Election Day Vote Centers and vote at the site most convenient to them that day. Absentee By Mail requests are now being accepted. The request form and information about the process are all on the Commission’s website.

To learn more about elections, voting and how to be involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or on the commission’s website.