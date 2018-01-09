Sanders, Joe Ewing

Joe Sanders passed away on Jan. 4, 2018 at age 82. In honor of his request, he will be cremated with no services. Mr. Sanders is survived by wife of 54 years, Linda Taylor; siblings Ernest (Ann) Sanders and Margaret Turner; nephew Timmy Smith, and numerous other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Houston and Lillian Hudson Sanders; brothers Calvin, James Clarence, Willie Ray and Herbert Sanders; and sister Nannie Lou Smith.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 37087, 615.444.9393.
