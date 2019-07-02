Sanders, Mary

Mary (Kitty) Sanders of Mt. Juliet died June 16, 2019, at the age of 90. She is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Jay W. Sanders, grandson Seth Koller, and great-granddaughter Kara Darby. She is survived by her daughter Dr. Mary Sanders, son John (and Anita) Sanders, daughter Liz (and Calvin Schimmel) Sanders, grandson Russell Sanders, grandson Michael Sanders, grandson Jay Darby, and four great-grandsons Nathan and Jack Sanders and Drake and Devon Darby.

There will be a celebration of her life on Aug. 10, 2019. All friends and family are welcome with additional details to be provided and posted to the Funeral Services Site: http://alternativecremationandfuneralservice.tributes.com/obituary/show/Mary-Elizabeth-Sanders-107229618?f_e=1