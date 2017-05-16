Sanders, Milton “Al”

Milton “Al” Sanders, age 89 of Mt. Juliet passed away May 9, 2017. Al was born in Willow Grove, TN on February 4, 1928. His family relocated in 1943 since Willow Grove was covered by water when they built Dale Hollow Lake and dam. He joined the US Marine Corp in February, 1946 and served until December, 1957. During his military career, he fought in WWII and the Korean War and was a drill instructor at MCRD Parris Island. In May, 1956 he married Nancy Joyce Polk. From 1972 to 2009, Al owned multiple Pay-Less Carpets locations across the Greater Nashville Area. He was awarded on May 11, 2015 by Gov. Bill Haslam the title of Col. Aide de Camp. This title is Tennessee’s highest honor and those who receive this award are recorded by the Secretary of State of Tennessee with those who have been commissioned into the State Guard and Tennessee National Guard. This award is considered equivalent to actual military commissions and the recipient is commissioned as full Colonel.

Al was preceded in death by parents, Lester and Pearl Sanders; sisters, Barbara Jean Sanders and Janice Marie Sanders; brothers, Duane Roy Sanders and Millard Fillmore “Bud” Sanders; and stepson, Bernie Myatt. He is survived by wife of 61 years, Nancy Polk Sanders; children, Brenda (Garry) Forsythe, Allen (Coni) Sanders and Sharon (Robert) Crawford; grandchildren, Christopher (Emily) Forsythe, Carissa (Justin) Zelnik, Matt (Jennifer) Gallimore, Angela Myatt, April High, Jan Carey Filer and Erin Myatt; great-grandchildren, Keaton Forsythe, Anna Zelnik, Madilyn Forsythe, Maxwell Forsythe, Dawson Zelnik, Carson Forsythe and Charolette Gallimore; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 16, at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Dwayne Griffin officiating. Interment will follow the service at Middle TN State Veterans’ Cemetery with Matt Gallimore, Robert Crawford, Davy Masemer, Jack Cole, Jr., Gary Jackson and Lawrence Purvis serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Monday, May 15, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 16, one hour prior to service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.