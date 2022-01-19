SAPPINGTON, Albert LeVoy

Albert LeVoy Sappington, 78, Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 6.

LeVoy was born in Woodward, Okla. and was the son of the late, William Sappington and Chloris Mul-lennax Sappington. He was a member of Grace Place. He was a Vietnam veteran and was retired from the U.S. Army. LeVoy was awarded the Bronze Star and the Silver Star. The Silver Star is our nation’s highest award for bravery in combat given by the United States military. The Silver Star honors service personnel who display exceptional valor while engaged in military combat operations against an ene-my force. Levoy was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed racing and line dancing. LaVoy was preceded in death by his son, Albert Sappington, Jr. and his sister, Leona.

He is survived by: Daughters Wendy (Charles) Lohr and Doris Sappington; Brothers Larry (Susan) Sap-pington and Alan (Ellen) Sappington; Grandchildren Ashley (Jason) Williams, Steven (Kaitlin) Roxberg, Robbie (Lauren) Tiner, Sandee Barnes, Cynthia Barnes and James Engles; Great-grandchildren – Hay-den Williams, Jaxon Williams, Steven Roxberg, John Roxberg, Adalynn Tiner, Wesley Tiner, Leo Mar-shall, LeAundria Marshall, Danessa Toler, Amarissa Garcia and Reagan Engles.

Funeral services were Friday, Jan. 14, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Dennis Cole officiating. Interment with military honors followed at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers were Steven Roxberg, Robbie Tiner, Jason Williams, James Engles, Hayden Williams and Jaxon Williams.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.