SARAGIAN, Jr., Harold A.

Harold A. Saragian, Jr., 75, Mt. Juliet, died June 27.

Hal was born in Framingham, Mass. and was the son of the late, Harold A. Saragian, Sr. and Cecile A. Roberts Saragian.

He is survived by: wife, Judith M. Bradley; sons, Jason (Amy) Saragian and Kevin (Dana) Saragian; Grandchildren, Liam Saragian, Natalie Saragian and Jakob Saragian.

Private graveside services with military honors will be conducted at Highland Cemetery in Greenfield.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Belgian Tervuren Rescue at www.belgiantervurenrescue.com.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.