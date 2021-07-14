SAYERS, Robbye Hunter

Robbye Hunter Sayers, 90, Brooksville, Fla., and formerly of Mt. Juliet, died July 7.

Sayers was born in White Bluff and was the daughter of the late, Robert and Delma Hamilton Hunter. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbie Jean “BJ” Collins and her son, Mickey Collins.

She is survived by: daughter, Renee Vandervort; sons Jake Robinson and Terrell Robinson; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 13, at Bond memorial Chapel with Shelton Hunter officiating. In-terment will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.