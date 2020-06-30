Schall, Caleb David

Caleb David Schall, age 35, passed away June 23, 2020. A memorial service was held June 29 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Caleb is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Hal, Ed and Bob; his grandmother, Peggy; his father, Ric; uncle, Rob; and nephew, Henry. He leaves behind his two beautiful children, Athens (13) and Addalynn (7); as well as grandmother, Shirley Dorsey; mother, Deborah Mumaw; uncle, Hal and aunt, Laura Schall; siblings, Scott Atchison, Blue and Bradden Adkins, Barney and Siobhan Schall, and Rebecca and Dan Kruck; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made for his children. Donations can be made via https://www.gofundme.com/f/caleb-schall-memorial?utm_source=messenger&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.

