School Board approves design of new West Wilson Middle School

The Wilson County School Board approved unanimously the plans for the new West Wilson Middle School.

The school will be all one level and will utilize the existing wing that houses Stoner Creek Elementary right now. By making it one level, the architects were able to save square footage that would be used for stairways and elevators. It will also allow for construction to go faster because contractors will not have to wait for the second floor to be finished to get started on certain projects on the first floor.

The building will be 150,000 square feet of new building attached to the existing structure, and it will house 1,500 students. The previous building held 1,300. Current enrollment sits at 1186, but is expected to exceed the 1,500 by 2026.

There will be two entrances on the building. The main entrance will create a main artery that travels all the way back to entrance to the existing building. The other will be on the south side of the building and will be where bus drop off and pick up is located.

The construction will start on the south side of the building so it can begin before Stoner Creek Elementary moves into their new building. Their building is expected to be done in September.

Several board members praised the new, modern look of the school. Board Member Jamie Farough discussed the possibility of using this change to give the school a new nickname. Since the school no longer feeds to Wilson Central High School, she thought it might be an opportunity for the school to get a new identity apart from the Wildcats, which Gladeville Middle School also shares. She suggested it could even possibly go back to the Wolves name it had previously, but she wants to form a committee to see the appetite of the students and parents to change the name.

Board Member Carrie Pfeiffer loved the look of the building but was concerned building the school with just a capacity of 1,500.

“We are building a building that is going to be very close to full when we open,” said Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer said if they could make it bigger, it would help give them time before they have to build another middle school, which is in their five-year plan. She said she obviously doesn’t want to hold up the rebuild any longer.

Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said he understood her concerns.

“If we continue this trend, we could build a school a year and still not be caught up,” said Luttrell.

The design passed unanimously.

The Board also discussed possible rezoning that could help alleviate the stress on West Elementary which is currently over capacity.

Supervisor of Attendance Stan Moss gave the board several options they have been working on, but nothing was voted on and a vote wasn’t asked for. The information was just presented so they could have a meeting in the future to discuss what to do.

Many of the options have students being rezoned to Stoner Creek Elementary. The new school will have 1,000 capacity and the enrollment is only 648 at this time. However, the places that those students would come from are a bit of a distance from SCE. The first was to take all of Benders Ferry Road and move it to SCE. That would move 115 students from West, and would get them under capacity.

Another was to take Silver Springs and move it to SCE, which would move 61 students. That alone wouldn’t get West under capacity.

And the last involving West was to take the new Park Place Township Apartments and move them to SCE. The numbers were unavailable on that project.

For other schools, the proposal to move Nichols Vale to W.A. Wright Elementary was a possibility. The neighborhood is across Lebanon Road from the entrance to WAW, but is zoned for Mt. Juliet Elementary. The change would get the schools more even as far as enrollment.

Moss said he understood the frustration this would cause for some people, but the system is looking into options to help.

“There is no win-win situation here,” said Moss.

Farough said that it is tough to rezone people to SCE because parents have to drive past other schools their child could attend to go to the school for which they are zoned.

“That just makes no sense for parents,” said Farough.

Pfeiffer said the school system needs to look at the bigger picture and do a system wide rezone. She thinks that the moving pieces from one area to another is not good for the community schools they are treating to create.

Board Member Kimberly McGee said one of the reasons she is on the board is because the neighborhood she lived in has been rezoned five times, and it was hard on the students and parents.

Pfeiffer said there are other issues with overcrowded schools in the county.

“We have major issues at Gladeville [Elementary] that aren’t even addressed here,” said Pfeiffer.

Moss asked that the board members talk to their constituents and see what they think, and he will work on some more options as well. It will be discussed again at a future meeting.