School board mandates masks

A special meeting of the Wilson County Board of Education met on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. During the meeting, a motion unanimously passed that requires all Wilson County K-5 students to wear a mask to school.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 2, all students from kindergarten through fifth grade will be required to wear a mask when they attend school. The Board of Education believes this measure will help fight the spread of COVID-19 amongst students and faculty.

Wilson County students from sixth grade and up were already required to wear masks, and have been since the beginning of the school year. Until now, it was not required for younger students, but strongly encouraged. Pre-kindergarten students are still not required to wear a mask.

Students are not required to wear a mask for the entirety of the school day; meals, outdoor activities, or other occasions during which social distancing can be achieved will not require a mask. Additionally, students that have medical conditions that would prevent them from wearing a mask are not required to do so.

This change is in place for the remainder of the month and partway into January. This will be revisited during the Board of Education meeting on Jan. 11, 2021 to evaluate the effectiveness of this measure and decide if it should be continued.

In a similar effort to ensure the safety of students and stop the spread of COVID-19, both Mt. Juliet High School and Wilson Central High School have temporarily transitioned to remote learning, beginning on Dec. 1. This change has been made in response to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases amongst the students and faculty of these schools.

This change does not affect the West Wilson Middle School students who have been using MJHS’s building. They will still attend school as normal.

Students of these schools will be returning to the prior in-person hybrid platform on Monday, Dec. 14.