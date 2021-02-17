School Board to hold community meetings on director search

The Wilson County Board of Education will be holding community meetings over the next few weeks to get the community’s input on what they would like to see in the next Director of Schools.

Dr. Donna Wright will be retiring after the school year is completed, and the BOE has already started their search. All applications are now turned in for the position.

The first meeting will be Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. Mt. Juliet High School in the theater. The next will be Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. Lebanon High School in the cafeteria. WCEA members only will have their chance to voice their opinion Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon in Barton’s Creek Conference. Zoom is available for this meeting. The final meeting will be Friday, Feb. 26 at Wilson Central High School in the auditorium.

No votes will be asked for and no votes will be taken at the meetings.