School board votes to keep two books in circulation

The Wilson County School Board voted Monday to keep two books in school libraries after a committee review.

The books were “Eleanor & Park” by Rainbow Rowell and “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison. An appeal was received by Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell on March 9 to review the books to see if they were appropriate to be kept in school libraries.

A committee had been formed late last year for this specific purpose. It was a 12-person committee representing each high school and was made up of community members, parents, educators, media specialists, administrators and supervisors. They met March 29 to review the books.

The committee used the Tennessee Code Annotated definition on obscenity. Dr. Jennifer Cothron said the committee kept focusing on the idea of taking the work as a whole, and whether the work has literary merit despite the portions that some parents found objectionable.

After review by the committee, they recommended that both books would be kept in libraries based on the content as a whole, which they felt were important for the students that wish to check it out. “The Bluest Eye” is only in high schools and not available in middle schools. “Eleanor & Park” are in both high schools and middle schools, but the committee requested that a parent’s permission would be needed to check it out for middle school students. Neither book was a part of any required reading at the high school or middle school level. Parents can also contact the school if they don’t want their child to check out any book.

“If a parent does not want a child to check out ‘The Bluest Eye’, they can contact their media center specialist and let them know,” said Dr. Cothron.

“The Bluest Eye” has been in circulation since 2001 and has been checked out once in that time across all high schools. Parents can also contact the media specialist at their school to see what books their children are checking out. The school system is working on making a program available to parents that will allow them to go on and see what books their child is checking out, but as of now contacting the school directly is the best option.

The school system is also working on making a mature readers list that parents will be able to opt in or out, allowing or prohibiting their child from checking out books on that list. It is hoped to be available during the 2022-23 school year.

There are four more books to be reviewed before the May school board meeting. Cothron asked in the future if the committee could just review two at a time to allow them time to thoroughly assess the book. Those books to be reviewed next are “Monday’s Not Coming”, “Clockwork Princess”, “Crank” and “A Court of Mist and Fury”.