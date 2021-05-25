School ending a week early

The Wilson County Schools 2020-21 year will be ending a week early.

Thursday, the system announced they had been approved by the Tennessee Department of Education to end the school year Friday, May 28 because they will have finished everything that needed to be done by the end of next week. The final week would have been a week with no new instruction.

“We were looking at two weeks of school left with everything completed,” said Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright.

The school system had applied for a waiver twice already, but were denied both times. They did a third time, and it was approved Thursday morning.

“I thought it would be another denial,” said Dr. Wright. “I know the kids will be excited.”

Dr. Wright said there were a lot of factors that played into requesting the waiver. One of those is summer school starts June 14, and those teachers need a break before they get that started. Teachers last day now will be June 2. Dr. Wright said that schools will be in touch if any events were planned in that final week. She urged them not to cancel those plans.