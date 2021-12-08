Schools eyeing lots of projects in next five years

Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell presented a 5-year plan to the Board of Commissioners Monday which sets the stage for numerous new schools and renovations to deal with growth.

Wilson County continues to grow, especially in the western end of the county, and many schools are at or near capacity. Overall, the student population could hit 20,000 by the end of this school year. The school system is still continuously adding new students in the middle of the school year as people move to the county.

In the five year plan, Luttrell said that by year two, the population could be 20,544, all the way up to 22,176 by year five. They based the numbers on the amount of development projects currently approved within the county, and it doesn’t factor in future growth. Wilson County Schools assume each home will bring 1.6 students into the school system. Luttrell said the overall numbers could be much higher.

“Where we don’t want to be is a place where we can’t educate our students,” said Luttrell.

At the beginning of the next school year, West Elementary will add 280 new homes to their zone, Stoner Creek will add 237 and Gladeville 255. Luttrell cautioned that while they would add 1.6 students to the school system total, not all will be in elementary. However, West is at capacity, so options to alleviate that growth are on the table such as rezoning and portables until new schools and renovations can be done.

Year one sees several projects on the agenda. The new West Wilson Middle School is the first on the list, as that is already in process. An elementary in the north central area of Wilson County is also on there, as well as the land for several north central schools. Several properties are being considered along the Highway 109 corridor for that elementary school and future schools. Another piece of land will be needed in the southwest portion of the county for an elementary. Also, Gladeville Elementary will need an addition.

All of these projects total $115,600,000, but Luttrell said it is hard to project numbers with the fluctuations in the construction prices.

“It is very dangerous to look at numbers,” said Luttrell.

In year two, some renovations and remodels are projected for Lakeview Elementary, Mt. Juliet Middle School and Watertown Middle School. There are no projects for year three, and the only in year four is the southwestern elementary on the land proposed for purchase in year one. In year five, a north central middle school on Golden Bear Gateway and a possible north central high school.

The 5-year plan was approved by the board to keep moving forward, and Luttrell said it definitely could fluctuate as it progresses. None of the items are set in stone and will adjust as the growth changes over the next several years.