Schools receive high honor from state

Wilson County Schools is pleased to announce that the Tennessee Department of Education has recognized seven schools in the district as “Reward Schools” for the 2017-2018 school year. This is the highest honor given annually by the state.

Only 318 schools in Tennessee are being recognized as “Reward Schools,” a distinction that is given to schools that not only experience high academic achievement, but also see substantial gains in student growth.

The “Reward Schools” in Wilson County are: Elzie D. Patton Elementary, Stoner Creek Elementary, W.A. Wright Elementary, West Elementary, West Wilson Middle, Mt. Juliet High, and Watertown.

“By any standard, the start of this school year has been exceptional,” said Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright. “Last month, we learned that the district has now achieved a Level 5 status for the academic growth of our students.Nine of our schools — almost half — received the highest ranking possible. Today, we’ve learned that seven of our schools have also achieved Reward School Status. I can’t say enough about the hard work and dedication that’s been exerted by our students, teachers and administrators.”

Tennessee’s accountability framework includes a variety of measures, including chronic absenteeism and discipline, ACT performance, and TNReady scores, to make a determination, and all schools are rated both on how they serve the full student population and how they are specifically serving student groups that have historically been underserved: students with disabilities, English learners, economically disadvantaged students, and black, Hispanic, and Native American students.