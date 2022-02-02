SCHULZ, Helen Patricia Farndale

Helen Patricia Farndale Schulz, 88, Lebanon, died Jan. 24.

Helen was born in Milwaukee, Wisc. and was the daughter of the late, George Farndale and Rose Cun-ningham Farndale. She was a member of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. Helen enjoyed playing cards with her Saddlebrook friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Schulz; son, An-thony Schulz and two brothers.

She is survived by: Daughter Debbie (David) Atchley; Daughter-in-law Charlene Schulz; Sister Rose-mary Buege; Grandchildren Terry (Tiffany) Schulz, Jessica (Steve) Beckett and Taylor (Zach) Reed; Great-grandchildren Bryce Beckett, Blake Beckett, Brady Beckett, Blaine Beckett, Rylan Schulz and Ayla Schulz.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.