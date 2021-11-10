SCOTT, Bart W.

Bart W. Scott, 80, Lebanon passed away Nov. 3.

Scott was preceded in death by wife, Regina Scott; parents, James Horace and Katie Belle Scott; broth-er, J. D. Scott; and sister, Sara Martin.

He is survived by children, Carol (Wally) Jordan, Liz (Vincent) Lenning, Joe (Bridget) Scott and Hadley Scott; brothers, Louis (Sandra) Scott, Horace (Ellen) Scott and Lannie (Patsy) Scott; sisters, Wanda (Bill) Hampton and Ginny Foster; grandchildren, Chelsee (T.J.) Diffenderfer, Laura Smith, Ryan (fiancé, Me-gan Leander) Scott and Shelby Scott; great-grandchildren, Rylee Diffenderfer, Sutton Scott and Kasen Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.