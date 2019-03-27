Scott, David Everett

David Everett Scott, born March 25, 1949, in Glendale, Ohio. He served as Deacon, Sunday School teacher, usher, RA Leader, and helped in the bus and youth ministry for more than 28 years at First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. He served on the Mt. Juliet Sewer Commission, Planning Commission and finally as a City Commissioner.

He was preceded in death by parents, Margaret Jean Scott and Amos Logan Scott, brother Alan Keith Scott, and brother-in-law Jim Morris. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Scott; brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Susan Scott; son and daughter-in-law, Jarod and Ioana Scott and their children, Olivia, EJ, and Kaylan; daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay and Nick Tate and their children, Andrew and Ruby Ann.

A funeral service was held March 24 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

