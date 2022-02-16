SCOTT, Jimmie Neal

Jimmie Neal Scott, 88, Mt. Juliet, passed away on Feb 1. She was born on Jan. 23, 1934 in Hartsville to her parents Carsie Addison and Gracie Mae Earps Durham who predecease her.

Jimmie worked at a number of companies in the Lebanon area.

She was a member of The Glade Church in Mt Juliet. She was an amazing quilter, loved sewing, gar-dening and flowers. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed watching old Western movies and shows. One of her biggest joys was traveling and the yearly trips she and her family made to East Ten-nessee and the surrounding states. She was a special woman and will be dearly missed.

Jimmie is predeceased by her husband Joe Edward Scott, by her brothers J.C. Durham and Bobby (Pat) Durham and by her sisters Evelyn (Garland) Warden, Kathleen (Jack) Duke and Stella (Bill) Bryan.

Jimmie is survived by her daughter Pamela and her husband Otha A. “Gibby” Gibson III, by her grand-son Otha A. “Abe” Gibson IV, by her sister T. Elaine Bargatze and her husband Landis and by several nieces and nephews.

There was gathering of family and friends on Sunday Feb 6, with a funeral service following in the chapel at Hermitage Funeral Home. Her final resting place will be in the Garden of Faith at Hermitage Memorial Gardens, Old Hickory, TN.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Re-search Hospital or The Glade Church’s Charis Health Center.

