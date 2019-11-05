Scott, Kimberly Denise Mitchell

Kimberly Denise Mitchell Scott, age 49 of Old Hickory, died Oct. 29, 2019. Kim was preceded in death by her father, Horace Mitchell.

She is survived by: Mother – Brenda (Thomas) Cowell; Sons – Dylan Scott and Grayson Scott; Former husband – Kevin Scott; Siblings – Deidrea Mitchell, Patricia Mitchell McClelland and Scott Duncan; Several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Nov. 2 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to All For Him Ministry, 2908 Holloway Road, Lebanon, TN 37090.

