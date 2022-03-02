Seasons come to an end for MJ area teams

Basketball season came to an end for the Mt. Juliet area high school teams over the weekend, as the Green Hill girls and boys, as well as the Mt. Juliet girls and Wilson Central boys were eliminated.

The Green Hill girls gave all they could Friday, as they took Station Camp to double overtime before finally falling, 70-66. The Lady Hawks were stellar in the second and third quarter, building a lead of 11 before taking a six-point lead into the final quarter.

Station Camp continued to break into the lead and eventually took it on a Reagan Morris jumper to make it 46-45. The teams continued to battle and Savannah Kirby gave the Lady Hawks a lead with a free throw with just under 20 seconds to go at 54-53. However, Station Camp’s Anu Richards matched it, which sent the game to overtime.

Green Hill was able to get another lead late in the first overtime when Alivia Majors hit two big free throws to make it 61-58. Once again, the Lady Bison came up with the big play when Taniya Petway drove to the basket, hit it and got fouled. She added the free throw, sending the game to a second overtime.

In the final overtime, Station Camp’s Noelle King hit two big threes from the corner, the second giving them the lead for good. Aubrey Blankenship matched the first one, but the Lady Hawks couldn’t get the tying bucket.

Blankenship led the way for the Lady Hawks with a double-double. She had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the contest. In the first quarter, Blankenship hit a three that pushed the junior past 1,000 points for her high school career. Kirby finished the game with 11 points.

Also that night, the Mt. Juliet girls ended their season on the road at Gallatin, 57-42. On Saturday, the Green Hill boys lost on the road, also to Gallatin, 63-44. The Wilson Central boys fought District 10 champion Beech hard, including having the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Bucs moved on with a 48-42 win.