Seebode, Viola Mae, age 93, of Hermitage, died Dec. 22, 2017. Mrs. Seebode was a member of Hermitage United Methodist Church. She was the daughter of the late Marion Guy and Fern Mae Wonacott Hoskins. Mrs. Seebode was also preceded in death by her husband William A. Seebode and her siblings, Marion Hoskins, Everett Hoskins, Frank Hoskins, Fernetta Bell and Donna Osbourne.
She is survived by: Sons – Bruce W. Jones of Knoxville, TN, and Alan D. Jones of Athens, AL; Daughter – Cheryl D. Rudnicke of Hermitage, TN; Step-daughter – Gail L. Hardy of Smyrna, TN; Sister – Joan C. Hardesty of Danville, IL; Grandchildren – Amy Cottrill, of Diablo, CA, Carrie Cheek of Maryville, TN and Lacey Jones of Oak Creek, WI; Step-grandchildren – David Hardy of Franklin, TN and Michael Hardy of Murfreesboro, TN; Great-grandchildren – Emma Cottrill, Eleanor Cottrill, Mary Kate Cottrill, Luke Cotrill, Elizabeth Gray, Cayden Gray and Isabelle Sears; Step-great-grandchildren – Ariana Hardy, Danielle Hardy and Derrick Hardy; Many nieces and nephews.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, PO Box 210830, Nashville, TN 37221. (www.proverbs1210rescue.org) or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
