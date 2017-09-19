Selby, Danny Ray “Lightning”

Danny “Lightning” Selby passed away on September 10, 2017 at age 70. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Gary Miller, was 2 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the service.

Mr. Selby served in the United States Army during Vietnam and then worked in a steel mill in his hometown of Middletown, OH. He is survived by children Shannon Tinch (Michael), Tommy Allen Bonham, Brad England, and Willy Brown, grandchildren Bailey Tinch, Bryant Tinch, and Kabie Lee Bonham, sister-in-law Debbie Fish Roberts Selby, and nephew David Selby. He is preceded in death by son Chad M. Selby, nephew Michael Dean Selby, parents Raymond and Gladys B. Combs Selby, and brother Terry “Tubby” Selby.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to VVA 1004 (PO Box 128, Lebanon TN 37088), an organization assisting veterans returning from service and their families. “Lightning” was a man truly adored, and will be missed by all. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.