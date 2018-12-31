News Ticker

Sellars, Jeffrey Lloyd

December 31, 2018 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Jeffrey Sellars, age 58 of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 20, 2018. A funeral service was held Dec. 22 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

Mr. Sellars had his own drywall business. He loved fishing and racing. He is survived by daughters Tina Perry and Mindy Perry, mother Lorene Sellars Strasser, brother Greg (Shannon) Sellars, and grandchildren Eric, Alisia, Manuel, Carmela, and Ruben Perry. He is preceded in death by father Paul Sellars, sisters Pamela Sellars and Paula Anderson, and companion Kathy Perry. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.