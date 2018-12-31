Sellars, Jeffrey Lloyd

Jeffrey Sellars, age 58 of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 20, 2018. A funeral service was held Dec. 22 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

Mr. Sellars had his own drywall business. He loved fishing and racing. He is survived by daughters Tina Perry and Mindy Perry, mother Lorene Sellars Strasser, brother Greg (Shannon) Sellars, and grandchildren Eric, Alisia, Manuel, Carmela, and Ruben Perry. He is preceded in death by father Paul Sellars, sisters Pamela Sellars and Paula Anderson, and companion Kathy Perry. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.