SENSENIG, Pearl W.

Pearl W. Sensenig, 96, of Mt. Juliet, and a former resident of Lancaster, Penn., died peacefully July 24. Pearl was born in Ephrata, Penn. and was the daughter of the late, Clayton M. and Caroline Weaver Steely. Pearl was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sensenig and her son, James Sensen-ig.

She is survived by: Children Thomas Sensenig and Joan Denlinger.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ephrata, Penn.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.