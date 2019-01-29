Serial bank robber captured

The suspect who robbed Mt. Juliet’s U.S. Bank on Jan. 8 was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Colorado.

Jason Lee Robinson, 49, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was arrested by the FBI on federal bank robbery charges for his alleged involvement in the robbery of a Capital Bank branch in Aventura, Florida, on Dec. 28, 2018.

Robinson was arrested Jan. 24 without incident in Fruita, Colorado, by Special Agents of the FBI’s Denver Field Office. He is in federal custody, and details about his initial appearance in federal court are forthcoming.

Investigators say Robinson is the “Traveling Bandit” who is wanted for multiple bank robberies across the country.

Mt. Juliet Police, Ashville Police, Aventura Police, Mt. Vernon Police, Prattville Police, Price Police, the South Florida Violent Crime Task Force and the FBI continue their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Crimestoppers.