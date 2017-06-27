Seven choices for the 2017 Great Give-A-Way

Officials of the Wilson County Fair announced the 2017 Wilson County Fair Great Giveaway. Fair goers will have the opportunity to win $1000 in cash, five nights of the fair. On Tuesday, August 22, one lucky winner will choose between a record of seven different prizes.

“We are very excited about the 2017 offering for the fair,” says Julie Harrison, Co-Chairman of the fair’s Great Give-A-Way Committee. “Fair goers will have the opportunity to choose between a selection of cars, a truck and tractors. Someone is going to drive away with one of these spectacular choices.”

The Great Give-A-Way line-up includes the following 2017 models provided by the following local businesses: Chevrolet Cruze (Wilson County Motors); Dodge Ram 1500 Truck (Rockie Williams Premier Dodge); Ford Focus (Bates Ford); Hyundai Ioniq (Wilson County Hyundai), John Deere 5045E Tractor, Canopy & Loader (Tri-Green Equipment), Mahindra 4540 Tractor w/loader (K2 Agriculture & Turf) and a Kubota MX5200 DT 4WD with canopy and loader (Absolute Kubota). “These local dealerships are offering outstanding choices and record seven options for the 2017 Wilson County Fair,” says Harrison.

We have great support from our sponsors for the 2017 Great Give-A-Way. Eighty-six local businesses made the commitment to sponsor the annual event. “We are pleased by our local businesses stepping up to the plate to be part of the Great Give-A-Way,” said Harrison. “These organizations want to be part of something successful, like the fair and the Great Give-A-Way. It’s an opportunity to give back to the community. We owe a great deal of gratitude to these sponsors for making this possible again in 2017.”

Tickets will be available at these 86 businesses beginning in early July. The vehicles and tractors will be displayed at these businesses until fair time in August. A complete listing of the 86 sponsors will appear in local newspaper advertising, on the fair website at www.wilsoncountyfair.net, or one can contact the Wilson County Fair Office at 615-443-2626.

Our Great Give-A-Way Committee has taken the theme of Here Comes the Fun at the 2017 Wilson County Fair, “very seriously,” said Randall Clemons, President of Wilson County Promotions, and sponsor of the Wilson County Fair. “When one looks over the list of give-a-way sponsors, the amount of cash to be given away and the seven choices for the Tuesday Night Great Give-A-Way, this committee has put together another great venue for fair goers in 2017. We hope that many folks from Wilson and our surrounding counties will take part in our fair.”