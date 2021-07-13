Several items deferred, withdrawn at BOC meeting

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners deferred or withdrew several items from their agenda Monday night.

The ordinance to reduce the minimum acreage for RM-8 zoning from 20 to 10 was deferred until Jan. 24, 2022.

The item aimed to lower the requirement of 20 acres on landowners who wanted to develop their land in RM-8, which “are designed to provide suitable areas for multifamily dwellings which are conducive to development of townhouse, and other forms of attached dwellings,” according to the code. The item has been controversial to some because they fear it opens up for more apartments on smaller pieces of property.

“There were no restrictions until Oct. 2020,” said Vice Mayor Ray Justice.

The Board of Commissioners voted for the requirement at that time for RM-8 and RM-16. Justice said the discussion was to come back and see if RM-8 needed to be lowered. He said that he doesn’t believe that apartments can make any profit on smaller tracks of land, so developers will not attempt it.

“The question is whether they would be able to afford to,” said Justice.

He doesn’t believe that anyone would make a big enough profit to even attempt it.

“I think it’s a good policy and I intend to stand by it,” said Commissioner Jennifer Milele. She was against the measure, and one that believes that it could open up to more apartments. She said she feels it is her job to educate to community on what the commissioners vote on at their meetings.

“I want you to know what’s on the table,” said Milele. “I want you to know what’s at stake.”

Commissioner Scott Hefner said that he wanted to defer the item for a period of time so workshops could be scheduled and everyone would be able to get the facts they needed.

“There’s a lot of education that needs to take place here, not just for the citizens, but for this board, this commission,” said Hefner.

A resolution to hire an architect to complete a concept drawing of a new City Hall complex consisting of 80,000-100,000 square feet to house numerous city departments and other facilities on a city property on Clemmons Road was withdrawn.

The resolution was sponsored by Justice who thought it was a good opportunity to look 25 years into the future and get something that will last, instead of a quick fix right now. He said the property would house the city departments, but also mentioned other park components that could be put on the property like a senior center, a youth center and an indoor swimming pool.

Justice wanted to withdraw to form a committee of city staff and experts in the community in multiple fields to find out what would be the best fit for the City. He wanted to study not just the Clemmons Road property, but the other properties being considered by the City for the City Hall.

“Let’s see what fits best what we want to accomplish,” said Justice.

He thought the Clemmons Road property might work to fix several of the city’s needs.

“That would be a great place to put a multi-use facility,” said Justice.

Mayor James Maness said he was in support of forming the committee and liked the idea of thinking bigger. He said that the commission had been guilty of putting a band-aid on things in the past.

“I’m very open minded to better ways to do things,” said Maness.

An ordinance to put term limits on the Mayor and City Commissioners failed to make it to the floor. The ordinance, sponsored by Hefner, would have limited any elected official to two consecutive, four year terms. It failed to get a second and didn’t make it to the floor for discussion.