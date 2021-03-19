SHACKELFORD, Dale

Dale Shackleford, 72, Mt. Juliet, passed away March 9.

Shackelford was preceded in death by parents, Wayne and Anna Jo Shackelford; and his first wife, Virginia “Ginger” Shackelford.

He is survived by wife, Sharon Shackelford; daughters, Rebeka (Scott) Michael and Kristen (Matt) Litton; step-children, Bill Basham, Eric (Melissa) Basham and Stephanie Basham; brother, Michael (Karen) Shackelford; grandchildren, Cameron (Alyssa) Michael, Chase (Zoe) Michael, Noah Litton, Elijah Litton, Jakob Litton and Raegan Litton; step-grandson, Drew Basham; great-granddaughter, Rosie Kate Michael; nephew, Michael W. (Lori) Shackelford, II; niece, Sandra (Greg) Moore; and his dog, Millie.

Funeral service were Saturday, March 13 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Rev. Chet Bush officiating. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Scott Michael, Matt Litton, Noah Litton, Elijah Litton, Jakob Litton, Chase Michael and Cameron Michael serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were: Bill Basham, Eric Basham and Michael W. Shackelford, II.

Visitation with the family was Saturday, March 13 until time of service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.