Shaifer, Debra Ann

Debra Ann Shaifer, age 51 of Gallatin, died June 13, 2018. Debra was the daughter of the late Paul Leonard and Shirley Mae Miller Shaifer.
She is survived by: Brother – Craig (Lisa) Wood; Sister – Jan (Joe) Trippi; Nephew – Chris Trippi.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
