Shaifer, Debra Ann

June 19, 2018 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Debra Ann Shaifer, age 51 of Gallatin, died June 13, 2018. Debra was the daughter of the late Paul Leonard and Shirley Mae Miller Shaifer.

She is survived by: Brother – Craig (Lisa) Wood; Sister – Jan (Joe) Trippi; Nephew – Chris Trippi.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com

