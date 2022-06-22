Suzanne Shalibo, 81, Mt. Juliet, died June 11. Suzanne was born in Nashville and was the daughter of the late Granville Howard and Anne Margaret Frye Howard. Suzanne was preceded in death by her grandson Zackery Allen Staten.
She is survived by: Children Steven Shalibo and Jennifer (Kent) Staten; Brother Lawrence Howard; Grandchildren Kameron Staten, Braiden Staten, Imari Shalibo, and Kaeden Shalibo.
Funeral services will be private
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
SHALIBO, Suzanne
